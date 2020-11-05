Ariana Grande angry at party influencers despite Covid

Ariana Grande exploded against influencers who have fun during the quarantine, as the singer stressed that the pandemic has not yet ended.

Ariana Grande criticized influencers for partying during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer expressed her concerns during an appearance on the YouTube show Zach Sang Show.

The 27-year-old hitmaker revealed that influential people should stay home to try to fight the crisis like many other countries.

Expressing her frustration, Ariana Grande said, “Did we really all need to go to the bloody Saddle Ranch so badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deadly pandemic to pass?”

Saddle Ranch is a luxurious celebrity hotspot located on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.

The bar and restaurant are known for their Wild West theme, which includes an iconic mechanical bull loved by many stars.

Ariana Grande asks to take the pandemic seriously

The singer continued to show her frustration, adding, “Did we really all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad?

“Did we all need that Instagram post so much?” The singer angrily expressed.

The artist was endorsed by fans of hers, including TikTok creator Dixie D’Amelio, who joined her when she hit Instagram stars.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGrAfWdFhLG/?utm_source=ig_embed

The 19-year-old said, “Yes, I saw it. I really don’t know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right. But she’s a queen. Love her!”

Ariana Grande made her debut on the Zach Sang Show to promote her new album Positions after her release on Friday.



