Ariana Grande and her uncomfortable moments on camera

Throughout her career, the Positions interpreter has made her way of thinking clear, but there are people who try to provoke her and cause uncomfortable moments.

When an artist releases new music that he has worked on for a long time, the ideal is to promote it so that it has a greater reach and manages to conquer the public. Ariana Grande has put the interviews aside and in large part it is because the people in charge made her experience bad times on several occasions.

The singer is more than known, so her music no longer needs extra promotion to what she and her label create, but probably anyone in her place would have made the decision to walk away from the media conversations when they are not focused on what expected.

While some of the awkward interview moments turned out to be a bit hilarious, most just tried to coax the singer into making forced statements or making her look bad, and here’s how things happened.

INTERVIEWS WHERE ARIANA GRANDE COULD NOT HIDE HER DISCOMFORT

VS

In the Focus promotions, the singer went to a radio interview where the questions were about things that were not related to her music and although she kept answering, we could see her discomfort. Ariana did not hide any more when they made her choose between using her makeup or her phone one last time, she explained that she really did not need any of those things to survive so not having them with her would not affect her, when the interviewers said ‘girls, learn ‘Using Ari as an example, the singer responded with a’ guys, learn ‘noting that it was a sexist and unpleasant comment.

MAC

The singer participated in a VIVA GLAM event with MAC, the world famous cosmetics brand. It was there that they interviewed her and one of the questions tried to make her reveal details about her relationship with Mac Miller. On several occasions, she had indicated that she preferred to keep aspects of her life private and she would decide what she wanted to share, so she avoided the subject saying that the only MAC she would talk about there was makeup.

QUESTION?

When Ariana Grande was on the Ryan Seacrest show, he also questioned her about this love affair, using as a pretext that the singer had published a photo with Mac Miller. Ariana explained that she wanted to share the image but that did not give others the right to want to talk or make theories about what she was experiencing.

OPS!

A slightly awkward interview with a hilarious twist happened on the Ellen Degeneres show. Ariana was talking about the Side to Side video and the way she performs the live performances of this song, but she mentioned a verse in the lyrics and when Ellen asked her what it meant, Ariana Grande couldn’t help but feel distressed because of that it was probably not something that could be discussed openly on television.



