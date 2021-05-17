Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Married in Secret Ceremony

TMZ is reporting Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married this weekend!

According to sources, Ariana and Dalton had a small, informal ceremony at her home in Montecito. It was very intimate with a less than 20-person guest list that included family on both sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

As an Ari fan, I’m really excited for her but have so many questions. Like, was the dress as low key as the wedding itself? Did Nonna cry? Was Frankie the wedding singer?

The adorable couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged right before Christmas.