Ariana Grande, 5 clothes and accessories that looks like nobody

There are combinations and accessories that define Ariana Grande’s style of dress, know the garments that cannot be missing in her closet.

Ariana Grande is one of the female artists who has the most defined style of dress, some designs, garments and accessories of the singer of ‘Positions’ cannot be missing in her collection and aesthetics, she wears incredible looks with great elegance.

The interpreter of ’34 + 35 ‘is one of the most successful, popular and important girls in the international music industry thanks to her evolution, over time, Ariana Grande has modified her style and outfits .

There are looks that Ariana Grande made iconic like the half ponytail with pastel colored dresses or her red hair, from the beginning of her career she marked a before and after in fashion globally.

The Florida-born singer-songwriter is a style icon, the star’s most recent era was heavily influenced by retro, formal and fun ensembles that expressed her maturity as an artist and as a person.

Next, we will leave you 5 garments and accessories that nobody wears like Ariana Grande , among them we include combinations that you can create without the need to invest a lot in a new wardrobe.

GARMENTS AND ACCESSORIES THAT ARIANA GRANDE WEARS WITH A LOT OF ORIGINALITY

Headbands and headdresses

During the ‘Positions’ era, Ariana Grande changed her style to a more retro look , with warm colors and the accessories that dominated her outfits were headbands, hair ribbons and other headdresses that complemented her outfits .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Skirts

A garment that can not be missing in Ariana Grande’s expensive wardrobe are skirts, the American singer leans more for the mini circular and asymmetrical that reveal her stylized legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Crop top + High waist Jeans

One of the combinations that Ariana Grande returned to trend is that of a crop top with high-waisted jeans, the interpreter of ‘One Last Time’ conquered her fans with this ideal look for a relaxed and calm day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Sportswear

Ariana Grande is a great exponent of oversize style, baggy clothes, several sizes larger that allow her to move freely, the look is not complete if she does not wear it with platform tennis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Diamonds + Pearls

Ariana Grande is a lover of expensive jewelry, the precious stones that define her and her style are diamonds and pearls, which also have a powerful meaning for her. The former Nickelodeon girl wears diamonds and pearls in necklaces, chokers, earrings, rings and other accessories .