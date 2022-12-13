Argentina – Croatia in the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, live: live results and goals

13.12.2022 17:30

ARGENTINA WINS 3-0 AND THE FINAL IS CLOSER EVERY TIME

13.12.2022 17:29

Min. 69 – GREAT PLAY BY MESSI FOR ANOTHER GOAL BY JULIÁN

13.12.2022 17:26

Min. 65 – With the result in favor, Messi helps hold the ball

Although Croatia tries to corner Argentina, the 10 holds the ball when the team recovers it and has a chance to counterattack.

13.12.2022 17:17

Min. 57 – Messi had the third

After a great collective move, Messi faced the goal, finished off at the near post and saved Livakovic.

13.12.2022 17:11

Min. 52 – Messi, something felt, crouches for a counter

The Argentine number 10, author of the first goal, shows some discomfort in his left leg, but tries to be the driver if the chance of a counter strike arises.

13.12.2022 17:04

THE SECOND HALF BEGAN

13.12.2022 16:50

Min. 45 + 4 – In the last play of the first half, Messi raised people up

He took it in the middle of the field, faced to the right and, between three, showed off his ability until he was fouled and the referee whistled the end of the first 45 minutes.

13.12.2022 16:48

Min. 45 + 1 – In a complicated start, Messi put it under the sole

An exit on the right was complicated by Croatian pressure, but the 10 resolved with his ability and vision of the game. Argentina wins 2-0.

13.12.2022 16:44

IN THE NAME OF THE GOAL

13.12.2022 16:43

CLOSED CORNER OF MESSI THAT THE GOALKEEPER LIVAKOVIC TAKEN

13.12.2022 16:41

Min. 41 – Messi handled the counter that could have been the third Argentinian

13.12.2022 16:38

GOAL FOR ARGENTINA: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ

13.12.2022 16:37

FIFTH CELEBRATION OF MESSI IN QATAR