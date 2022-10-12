“Are you laughing? She was looking down…” — Brendan Fraser, the star of the movie “The Mummy”, about a colleague in the film Sadie Sink on the eve of the release of the movie “The Whale”.

We’ve already seen Sadie Sink hold fans when they stood up for her during the Emmy nominations, while others said she deserved an Oscar for her role in “Stranger Things.” Well, there’s no doubt that the young actress has gained a strong fan base after her breakthrough role as Max Mayfield.

Her irresistible talent did not go unnoticed after seeing the opportunity she got after the series. The 20-year-old star has worked with big names in the industry, including Taylor Swift in the movie “Everything is Too Good.” People who have seen her roles are completely fascinated by this red-haired actor. Including “The Mummy” star Brendan Fraser.

Brendan Fraser is a fan of his co-star Sadie Sink.

In a clip posted on Twitter from the British premiere of the film “The Whale”, Brendan Fraser was asked about Sadie Sink. The star of “The Mummy” is a fan of the infamous TV series “Stranger Things”, and he liked how Sadie played the powerful role of Max Mayfield.

I love that #Brendan Fraser is a fan of #Very strange things! #TheWhale #Lff @SadieSink we missed you! 💚 pic.twitter.com/Zk9pwN20Aj

— MAX (@ThisIsMax) October 11, 2022

“Are you laughing? She was looking at Vecna,” the 53-year-old star said. Brendan appreciated his partner in the film for her bravery in the scene of the showdown between Vecna and Max.

It was a heroic moment for fans, when Max did not give up even in the most terrifying situation in her life. Moreover, the way she fought the greatest evil is something unforgettable. Sadie’s struggle to run uphill from Vecna will forever remain in the memory of fans.

What is this new psychological drama “The Whale” about?

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film “The Whale” is based on a screenplay written by Samuel D. Hunter. The film is an emotional presentation that touches on sensitive issues, from family relationships to body image.

Keith puts Brendan Fraser in the frame as Sadie Sink’s father trying to reconnect with his daughter after a chaotic past. The star of “Fatal Patrol” returned to the industry with this role after a long pause.

The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where Sadie Sink charmed fans by wearing a beautiful dress. Meanwhile, she developed a great chemistry with his on-screen dad during filming. We’ve seen their adorable photos posted online from the Toronto Film Festival.

“The Whale” is officially scheduled for a wider release on Friday, December 9, 2022. Will you watch it?