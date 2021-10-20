Are Whales Returning: Bitcoin Rebounds From Its All-Time High

Bitcoin has come very close to its all-time high of $64,800. It is a matter of curiosity whether the cryptocurrency, which is currently trading at 64 thousand dollars, will make a new ATH (the highest value in history). Bitcoin, one of the investment tools that has been on the tongue of everyone from 7 to 70 in recent years, seems to have left behind the shaky period it has been going on for months. Because the cryptocurrency, which started an upward trend a short time ago, is now close to the highest values ​​​​in its history. Bitcoin is currently hovering around $64,800, the highest recorded on April 14, 2021. Investors are wondering if a new ATH (all-time-high or all-time high) record will be set.

After the rise in April, Bitcoin entered a turbulent period and showed a downward trend for a long time. In fact, only a few months ago, investors saw $30,000 and started brooding. But those bad days seem to be over. Because Bitcoin, which has risen to $ 64 thousand 400 in the past hours, is traded at $ 63 thousand 983 in the checks we made as of 09:10.

Bitcoin’s price chart covering the last few years

Nowadays, when Bitcoin continues its upward trend, it has also left a good percentage profit. So much so that the value of this cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours is 2.82%. The same rate is 15.86 percent on a weekly basis. However, this sharp rise in Bitcoin did not suit other cryptocurrencies, which we call altcoins. Altcoins, like other sharp rises and falls, have not yet recovered. This is because of Bitcoin’s dominance.