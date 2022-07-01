Are there any in Minions: The Rise Of Pkg post-credits scene?

Attention: SPOILERS for Minions: The Rise of Gru Below!

Are there any in Minions: The Rise of Gru post-credits scene? Being the newest film in the Despicable Me franchise, The Rise of Gru is a sequel to the first Minions, as well as a prequel to the Despicable Me films and focuses on the young Gru, who was again voiced by Steve Carrell. As a potential supervillain, Gru’s origin is clearly more wacky and comedic in the crazy template of the Despicable Me franchise.

In “The Gru Rebellion”, a young Gru receives an invitation to join a villainous organization known as Vicious 6. Gru and Vicious 6 eventually engage in a battle over a powerful ancient relic. Although Gru and his minion friends are triumphant by the end of the film, there is more to the story.

In “The Rise of Gru” there is one scene after the credits, shown at the very beginning of the credits, where the star of the series “Despicable Me” Gru and his henchmen come to the store of Dr. Nefario (Russell Brand) and make him an offer to join them. Nefario initially rejects the offer, but after persuading GRU and henchmen agrees to join. The film then ends with Gru, Nefario and the minions taking off into the sky on a large ship.

The scene after the credits of “The Rise of Gru” gives more weight to its title, where Gru later pilots his own ship in the films “Despicable Me”. In addition, the scene and the film as a whole support the contradictory nature of the films “Despicable Me” and “Minions”. Despite the fact that “The Gru Uprising” is focused on villains, it always retains a cartoon touch.

The Rise of Gru is a funny story of Gru’s origin as the lead of Despicable Me, including for the upcoming Despicable Me 4. The film also features a pretty ensemble voice cast: Carrell and Brand laugh a lot together with stars such as Michelle Yeo, Taraji B. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, RZA, Lucy Lawless and some others. For families going to the cinemas to watch “Minions: The Rise of Gru” this weekend, one piece of advice should be remembered: the film does have a funny scene after the credits. Although in the series “Despicable Me” it is not necessary to tease something direct, nevertheless, this is something for which it is worth lingering.