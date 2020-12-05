Are the series preparing a new spin-off as Chicago P.D.?

After the last episode of Station 19 that aired this December 3, it took a police turn, which could create a shared universe of three series, equal to the NBC series One Chicago.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 looked like they were about to launch a spinoff last season with the initial focus on Pac-North, but that obviously never happened, which is probably for the best.

But now what could complement these two series would be a detective, a spin-off centered on the Seattle Police Department, which is where Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are based.

But is ABC starting to look to take on the One Chicago universe by launching its own crime series? So far there has been no official response, but the latest episode of Station 19 suggested it that way.

A third show could bring in vastly more viewers alongside Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 which is presumably a total success.

Since the spin-off Station 19 was launched, all the fans began to ask that the police were needed to complete the universe and show us great crossovers, at the moment we only have to wait for an announcement from ABC.



