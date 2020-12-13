Are the magnificent environments shown in the series real?

The Virgin River series is based on the books of the same name and the setting for the novels is set amongst the dense forests and vast lakes of Northern California and was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

This is because, sadly, the picturesque and beautiful town of Virgin River doesn’t really exist. The setting for the series is viewers’ idea of ​​the sky, with its cozy log cabins, snow-capped peaks, and sprawling lakes.

Virgin River fans regularly saw Mel going for a run through the stunning forest and have been wishing they could experience the same surroundings as the female lead.

Viewers may not be able to visit the fictional Virgin River, but the exact filming location is open to the public. Some of the top filming locations include Snug Cove, New Westminster, Squamish, Port Coquitlam, and Agassiz.

One Virgin River fan said: “I just finished the first two episodes of the first season, I love where this series is filmed.” The beautiful setting certainly adds to the wellness element of the show.

Mel’s Cabin is a sanctuary most people could only dream of experiencing, with its fireplace and colored lights. The city is full of other secret havens, including Jack’s secret baseball setting on Virgin River.

While Virgin River viewers are unable to travel in the current climate, they are enjoying the stunning scenery from their homes in hopes that one day they will be able to visit the beautiful place in person.

Virgin River actress Breckenridge recently moved from town to a remote town in real life, and said the experience was very different, but she loved the beauty and tranquility of her new home.



