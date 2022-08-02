Are the best finals the ones that no one is watching?

In an article for Entertainment Weekly shortly before the release of Deathly Hallows, Stephen King summarized the main difficulty of writing the finales: “No finale can be right, because it should not end at all. Magic must not disappear.” In the case of Harry Potter, it was literally magic, but all stories bring a little magic to the viewers’ lives, and it’s always hard for viewers to say goodbye to this magic when it ends.

Some finales managed to be delivered to their viewers, but the vast majority of popular shows end with a whimper. This is a curious phenomenon, since some of the most enjoyable finales on recent television have also been among the least watched. Is flying out of sight of pop culture the secret to successful completion?

It is important, especially in the post-“Stay Alive” era, to recognize the narrative function that the television finale performs (as opposed to the finale of a book or movie). A multi—season serialized plot should not be determined by the finale – otherwise viewers will not know what they are watching until they reach the end. That was the main problem with Lost: most of its appeal lay in its mysterious box, which spent too much time typing questions and too little time solving open topics. As a result, the finale had to do the work of solving all its mysteries and completing the arcs of individual characters and plots; there was too little time to do so much narrative work. The final should offer a solution, not a constitution. It should be consistent with the story that has been told all this time, and at the same time serve as a natural stopping point for viewers to access the characters’ lives.

Few writers have understood this task as well as Christopher Cantwell, creator of the series “Stop and Burn” on the AMC channel. The conclusion of the series is second to none in its eloquence—especially its final scene, in which Donna and Cameron begin planning their next venture after a prolonged estrangement. In a recent interview with Vox, Cantwell outlined his idea of where the finale should leave the characters:

“You want to know that from now on, things will not continue as usual for these people. In the full spectrum of their lives, here is a section of their lives that we told because it was interesting.”

This is exactly the philosophy that is used in the last episode of the series. The final scene starts something new for the characters of the show, but she does it by relying on the main theme of the show, which has been there all along.

From the first episode, “Stop and Catch Fire” captured the spirit of unbridled opportunity, which inspires the technological innovations shown in the series. The pleasure of watching the show lies partly in the depth of its characters and their irresistible struggle, but the biggest strength of the show is the surprise it offers viewers to feel when its visionaries pursue dreams that viewers already know will come true. Thus, there is no finale more perfect than to see two of these visionaries master a new dream—even imagining a story that viewers won’t see told. Moreover, the ending tells viewers that the end of the story is not the end point for the characters either. Innovators will continue to innovate, and everything will be fine.

AMC has built its reputation on prestigious dramas created around complex characters, and this complexity is fully manifested in the finale of Turn: Washington’s Spies. Turn is a show filled with patriots (representing both sides of the American Revolution), but its main character finds himself involved in an essentially patriotic conflict due to monetary motives. Abe’s unwavering focus on himself and his circumstances may make him a less likable protagonist, except that his misguided motivation also makes him more human.

It is significant that the “Turn” did not end with a glorious victory and long-awaited public recognition, since it was never so much about the American Revolution as about the people who made this revolution possible. Instead, Abe gets personal recognition and a fragmented legacy, a perfect metaphor for the messy legacy of history. The ending resonates because it feels real. Instead of coming up with a happy ending for his long-suffering characters, Thorn ends the story of a difficult period with an unwavering farewell look at the imperfect people who survived it.

But the finales aren’t just about the characters. Viewers also want satisfying resolutions of sequential story arcs, and Syfy’s “12 Monkeys” proved that there can be both in the finale. While the goal of the characters throughout the series is to stop the doomsday pandemic before it starts, most of the 12 Monkeys’ action revolves around actually figuring out the origin of the pandemic (then 12 Monkeys, Titan, etc.) so that it can be stopped.