Are Robert Downey Jr. and Sherlock Holmes 3 still happening? The director offers an honest update

Without Iron Man in the MCU, many of us have a hole in our hearts from the time when we could count on seeing the charismatic Robert Downey Jr. on screen every couple of years in the franchise. After “Avengers: Finale”, the actor took a break from blockbusters, except for Doolittle 2020. However, for many years there have been rumors that he might return to the Sherlock Holmes films with a third part. Can it still happen? We have the latest one.

Back in 2019, it was announced that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher would direct Sherlock Holmes 3, with a release date in December 2021 in mind. This has never happened, but recently Fletcher shared what is happening with the project. According to him:

The pandemic prevented this. I think it will be done. I think it should be done. Unfortunately, I do not know what the timing of this is, but I believe it should be. It’s unbelievable. I think all the right people were in the right place at the right time. I think it is. This is one of those cruel twists of fate where the pandemic hit and scattered people around the world to the wind. But I know the appetite for it is huge, and I’m sure there are other people acutely aware of it. But I think it should be, because it’s brilliant. I really hope so.

In a conversation with Collider, the director, who has been associated with the Sherlock Holmes triquel for a long time, shared his optimism that the film will be shot. He shared that “Sherlock Holmes 3” was “disrupted” by the pandemic and has since “scattered people.” Back at the end of 2020, Fletcher shared that the project had been put “on the back burner” until it became clear “where the world is,” but perhaps now that the world is returning to many elements of its pre-pandemic self, the project will finally come to life.

Robert Downey Jr. recently filmed Oppenheimer with Christopher Nolan, while his Watson, Jude Law, is reportedly playing Henry VIII in the film “The Arsonist.” Perhaps when the couple becomes more accessible, they will be able to reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, as planned.

The actors played a classic detective couple in the films “Sherlock Holmes” in 2009 and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” in 2011, which together collected more than $ 1 billion at the box office. Both films were directed by Guy Ritchie, and the director was originally going to return to his franchise, but resigned in 2019 so that Fletcher would pick up where the franchise left off.

Jude Law had previously teased that the film would “highlight the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either,” talking about Holmes and Watson. It seems that “Sherlock Holmes 3” already had a script before COVID-19 changed plans, and behind the script was the creator of “Narco” Chris Brancato.

At the same time, earlier this year it was reported that Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey are executive producers of two Sherlock Holmes spin-offs for HBO Max of the characters to be introduced in “Sherlock Holmes 3”. Officially greenlit (again) by Warner Bros., we we can conclude that there is hope that Downey will return in the role of Sherlock, so that someday he will be among the upcoming films.