Are Prince Harry’s Friends “Worried” About The Consequences of The Release of The Netflix Documentary Series?

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry announced his memoirs and documentary series. The first one will be released on January 10, and the series will reach us next month. As we approach the release dates, speculation around them naturally becomes more intense. Everyone from royal experts to Harry’s close acquaintances and the imperial family seems to be concerned about the same thing.

Recent reports claim that, after persistent warnings from the Palace itself, Harry has moved forward with his “rude and unwavering” Backup. It’s the same with the series. However, Omid Scobie, executive editor of the Royal book, has allowed us to take a look at where we are going. Nevertheless, as the royal expert noted, Harry’s friends are still concerned about his future.

Nick Bullen told what friends in the UK think about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

True Royalty’s chief television editor Nick Bullen gave an interview to US Weekly. During the course, he said that the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” By the way, his friends fear that he will never be able to return to the palace again. Bullen also said that people who were very close to the prince in the UK are concerned about how far he is going.

He also added that his friends constantly warned him about the “dark moments in his life” that he might face. Earlier in the interview, Bullen added some more strong comments. He noticed that Harry and Meghan would not be able to leave, silencing the family feud.

Having signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, he accused the Sussex of using their titles to make a lot of money. He believes that Harry and Meghan will bear full responsibility for any future disaster. In conclusion, he added: “Harry and Meghan will have to say more…”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given up their royal duties in 2020, hoping to avoid controversy. However, the media, especially the experts of the royal family, are now paying more attention to the former royal couple.

