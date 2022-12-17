Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Disappointed” With Their Documentary Series on Netflix? The Royal Expert Enters The Fray

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally released all six parts of the Netflix documentary series “Harry and Meghan”. While the couple received a lot of sympathy and love, there was also a lot of criticism, especially from royal servants and royal experts. Supporters of the royal family have questioned the legality of the accusations made by the Sussex. Meanwhile, the couple is also getting hate for denigrating the royal family.

In the documentary series, the Duke and Duchess presented themselves as victims of atrocities by the British press and high-ranking members of the royal family. Basically they painted Prince William and Kate Middleton as evil. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that Wales is jealous of their popularity and success as working members of the royal family. Amid all the royal chaos, royal expert Kinsey Schofield reflects on the Sussex’s disappointment with the series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received permission to edit the documentary series.

In the podcast To Di for Daily, Kinsey Schofield said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unhappy with how everything was projected in the Netflix documentary series. She claimed that members of the Sussex royal family sought to impress inspiring personalities who could change the world. Schofield also added that the former American actress is aware of the fact that people want to get away from the royal drama and the string of accusations and accusations.

They’ve done no work this week to promote the series, sources have mentioned the couple aren’t happy with it, Meghan herself said the story isn’t how she would have told it etc. I think there’ll be some fallout with Netflix, not that Netflix cares. They’ll have what they want 😬 — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) December 7, 2022

“The Sussex are a bit disappointed with the final product. It seems to them that documentary series rely too much on drama and sacrifice. Today, Meghan wants to be seen as an ideological leader and a creator of change, and they want to put the past behind them,” the royal expert said on the podcast.

Also, Kinsey Schofield mentioned that the Duke and Duchess don’t say much in the documentary series. They were not given any creative freedom over the project. Netflix sought to show the series through the prism of director Liz Garbus. Before the show’s release, various reports spoke of a quarrel between the royal couple and Netflix bosses. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to edit some scenes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but the streaming giant refused permission.

Do you think Kinsey Schofield’s claims about documentary series are true? Leave your opinion in the comments below.