Are Meghan and Harry too addicted to their contracts?

Meghan Markle and Harry would they be bound hand and foot because of their Netflix contract? It seems that this contract saved them!

The pretty Meghan Markle and her darling Harry signed a big contract with the giant Netflix this summer. But is this signing a good idea?

The Megxit didn’t happen in a snap! Indeed, the Sussex couple made a very difficult choice!

By renouncing their royal obligations, Meghan Markle and Harry therefore left England for the USA … To the delight of the Duchess!

Indeed, the latter took advantage of her return to the country to vote and appear on TV! Still, the crown did not like it at all!

Eh yes ! The members of the royal family must be neutral in terms of politics… So this choice to vote was a real affront to the Queen! Ouch!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY THANK NETFLIX!

When leaving his country, Harry and his wife therefore had to make sacrifices, starting with their home in Frogmore Cottage where they had undertaken very heavy work … Thus, they had a debt of 2.3 million pounds …

If Meghan Markle and the Prince have a lot of money, it remains a very good sum … Especially since Prince Charles no longer pays them the pension promised to active members!

Without income, the lovers therefore have to find a solution… And they signed a contract of 100 million dollars at Netflix!

However, some wonder if this collaboration is a good idea for this couple claiming their independence … We have the answer!

According to someone close to Meghan Markle and Harry, they would love to work with Netflix! Indeed, they really wanted to get rid of this debt!

This contract therefore gave them peace of mind! Well done to them!

In any case, at MCETV, we can’t wait to see what this collaboration between Meghan Markle and Harry will look like!



