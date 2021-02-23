Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to love each other like on day 1! To this day, their fans are also convinced that they got engaged!

For several months, Khloé Kardashian would spin the perfect love with Tristan Thompson. In any case on the Internet, the influencer subscribers are leading the investigation. And they are sure that the lovebirds will get married soon.

To this day, who does not know Khloé Kardashian? A key figure in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the star is also very popular on social networks.

Like other members of her family, North’s aunt enjoys sharing images from her daily life on Instagram. Last I heard, all is well for her!

She would be in a relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson again. After experiencing ups and downs, they seem determined to give themselves yet another chance.

Unfortunately, this backlash did not really win over the Khloé Kardashian community. Indeed, some of his fans do not forgive the famous sportsman for having cheated on him several times in the past.

But never mind! “Koko” seems madly in love with her man. And she does everything to make their story work.

In order not to attract the wrath of her followers, the businesswoman avoids immortalizing herself on the Internet with her daughter’s father. But lately, Khloé Kardashian has driven her subscribers crazy with this alluring photo.

Take a good look at his shot. A small detail could appeal to you!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just got engaged?

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON INTRIGUE INTERNET USERS!

As a true marketing pro, Khloé Kardashian therefore wanted to promote these new shoes from her “Good American” brand. And to do so, she bet on her dream plastic to mark the spirits!

Unsurprisingly, her photo got over 2 million likes in just a few hours. Class!

Besides her pretty curves, her followers also noticed her pretty ring on the left ring finger. Very scintillating, this jewel was also very commented on in the comments thread of Khloé Kardashian’s post.

“OMG. What is that ? No but what is this rock? ”, Can we thus under its publication. But also: “Nobody looks at those boots honey.” We are looking at this ring ”.

“She had to get engaged to Tristan Thompson,” wrote a subscriber to the star. “Yes, I see an engagement ring,” added another.

Strangely, Khloé Kardashian preferred to remain silent. Very secret about her private life, she did not want to give more details!

However, people around him shamelessly open up to the media about his love situation. “They are a couple and very happy,” an anonymous source told “E! ” last year. “She is very happy that he is here and that things are going so well.”

To live happily, let’s live in hiding, as they say. So business to follow!