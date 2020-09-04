Are Jessica Thivenin and Milla Jasmine at war?

This year, Jessica Thivenin made her comeback in Les Marseillais vs le rest du Monde. After 1 year without having done reality TV, the pretty blonde is back in the adventure. She also seems close to Milla Jasmine.

Barely entering the adventure, Jessica Thivenin had a big argument with Carla Moreau. If their fans thought they were friends, the truth seems totally different. Indeed, Thibault Garcia’s wife seemed very upset.

Jessica Thivenin has not digested a story of money that took place over the new year with Carla Moreau. Determined not to do the wrong thing, she settled her accounts with Kevin Guedj’s darling.

Some fans thought she might also have had affairs with Milla Jasmine. As a reminder, the two really couldn’t see each other a few years ago. They had also had a big dispute in the Marseillais vs the rest of the world.

MILLA JASMINE WANTS TO CLEAR UP ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JESSICA THIVENIN

Now, Jessica Thivenin and Milla Jasmine seem very complicit. Still, some fans find it hard to believe in this new friendship. The pretty brunette then spoke this Thursday, September 3.

On her Snapchat account, the reality TV candidate swung: “Tomorrow, a little update on my current relationship with Jessica Thivenin. Because there are some who stayed in 2016 ″.

Right now, her fans are still waiting for her to speak. On the other hand, Milla Jasmine seems very ill for a few days. So far, she has not reacted to this and is giving very little news.

The young woman also hopes that she has not caught Covid-19. It will take patience to find out more about their relationship. To be continued!



