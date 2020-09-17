Are Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth excited

You might not know it but there is a hilarious anecdote behind the kisses Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth exchanged in The Hunger Games.

Fans rest assured, Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson have been as close as ever since the end of the Hunger Games saga. As a reminder, it was in 2012 that the three actors collaborated together on the first part of the films. Despite the years that have passed, their friendship has remained intact. At the time, the playing partners were also very complicit on the set, to the point of teasing each other whenever they had the chance. You might not know it, but the performers of Katniss and Gale even had fun making their kisses as unpleasant as possible on set.

When Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth were scheduled to kiss onscreen in The Hunger Games, they made the drastic choice to disgust each other. For this, the two colleagues made every effort to have the worst breaths before their scene. How? ‘Or’ What ? By eating garlic or tuna. Yum ! Decidedly, the two actors did not lack imagination to make crap. Here is an unexpected anecdote which will certainly surprise more than one. Elsewhere in the news, know that Jennifer Lawrence could be pregnant with her first child to believe these photos which sow doubt.



