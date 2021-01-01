Are Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin dating? The first couple of 2021

The protagonists of Crash Landing On You would have taken their romance beyond drama, how was the love between Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin born?

Love is in the air! Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin start 2021 more in love than ever; They claim that South Korean actors are in a relationship and we know you want to find out everything that is known so far, keep reading!

Crash Landing On You became one of the most successful dramas of 2020. The Korean Netflix series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin stole the hearts of millions of people with its interesting plot, where the love story of Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri stirred up endless emotions in the viewers.

Throughout the drama, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin thrilled the audience with their interactions and undoubtedly brought more than one to tears. The chemistry between the actors was demonstrated in the 16 episodes of the series, causing audiences to continue to ask for a second season of ‘ Emergency Landing In Your Heart ‘.

Despite the drama ending its broadcast in February 2020, the series’ leads are making headlines again as Korean media claimed that the two are in a relationship . Que?

Through social networks, some photos circulate that would confirm the dates of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin , both actors are seen getting into a car together. According to reports from Dispatch, the 38-year-old actors have been in a relationship for 8 months and would have started dating shortly after the drama they starred in together ended.

HYUN BIN AND SON YE JIN’S LOVE STORY, FROM DRAMAS TO REAL LIFE

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have maintained a great relationship of friendship and camaraderie for years, the actors worked together in the movie ‘ The Negotiation ‘ in 2018 and since then they have been very close, resulting in that on more than one occasion they emerged Romance rumors between the two, which were reinforced after observing their work in the Netflix drama.

In early 2020, various rumors claimed that the drama stars were in a relationship and even had plans to get married, however, the company representing Hyun Bin denied everything and warned that legal action would be taken in this regard at that time.

However, it would be later when everything would stop being a rumor and love would begin to emerge between them. After starting to spend time together and with the Crash Landing On You cast, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin would have started to develop true feelings, aww!

The actors are believed to have started their relationship in March 2020 and kept a low profile since then, with their love being no longer hidden until the end of this year.

It is no secret that Hyun Bin feels great respect and admiration for Son Ye Jin, in several interviews he has spoken about his experience working together and assures that he hopes to have that opportunity again in the future.

Given the news of the actors’ relationship, the fans of both have not hesitated to express their joy at learning that one of the most acclaimed couples in the drama could be real.

So far, the companies representing Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have not given an official statement about the relationship of the actors, what do you think? Leave your comment.



