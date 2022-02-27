Are Cryptocurrencies Falling Again?

The crypto money market has experienced quite sharp declines after the Russia-Ukraine crisis that started recently. So much so that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) fell to the level of $ 34,200 as a result of these decreases.

However, the decline in BTC also bled altcoins, and many altcoins suffered great losses.

However, the market then started a rapid increase and Bitcoin rose again above $ 39,000 as of yesterday. On the other hand, while Ethereum recorded an increase up to the level of $ 2,850, this was the case with other altcoins.

Now come on, “What is the latest situation in Bitcoin and altcoins?” Let’s see together.

Bitcoin Falls Below $39,000 Again

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, started a decline after the crisis in Russia and Ukraine, and then the price caught a rapid increase as countries turned to cryptocurrencies.

So much so that with Ukraine’s announcement of accepting aid with cryptocurrencies and Russia’s turn to cryptocurrencies as a result of the embargoes, the crypto money market started a rapid increase.

With this increase, Bitcoin managed to reach the level of $ 39,620, but could not go above the level of $ 40,000. While many tests were carried out to the level of $ 40,000, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) did not succeed in any of them.

As of the time of writing the content, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $ 38,710 with a decrease of 1.06% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Altcoins Changed Direction

The cryptocurrency market has seen huge gains as the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin started an uptrend. However, altcoins turned red as the flagship dropped below $39,000 again.

So much so that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, managed to rise to the level of $ 2,850 the other day.

However, with the decline that started in the market at night, ETH changed direction and started to decline.

As of the time of writing the content, Ethereum continues to trade at $ 2,730, down 2.04% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In addition, the situation in other altcoins in the top 10 is as follows;

Binance Coin (BNB) continues to trade at $369, down 1.82% in the last 24 hours, Ripple (XRP) is down 3.24% at $0.74 in the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) is down 3.77% in the last 24 hours. Terra (LUNA) is up 3.34% at $75 in the last 24 hours, Solana (SOL) is down 3.46% at $88 in the last 24 hours, and Avalanche (AVAX) is down 0.64% at $79 in the last 24 hours. continues.