Are Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva dating?

The rumors between Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva suggest that the celebs could have a romantic relationship and we will tell you why.

Romance in show business is some of the most exciting news for fans and a new couple could take over the spotlight. Cole Sprouse was involved in a series of suspicions after being seen with the model Reiña Silva.

We knew that the Riverdale actor shared time with the model when at the beginning of October Cole published some photos on his Instagram account where Reiña posed for his camera, it is common for big stars to model for Cole, who has shown his talent for photography However, their relationship could be closer than we thought.

COLE SPROUSE AND REIÑA SILVA UNLEASH ROMANCE RUMORS

The cameras captured Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva taking a walk in Vancouver, some point out that the duo had sweet gestures such as walking hand in hand and the actor planting a kiss on the girl’s cheek, but the images show something different.

The couple was photographed while giving each other a sweet hug, in the image we see Reiña smiling and with his hands under the boy’s jacket while both look happy.

Fans of both are wondering if this is the beginning of a romantic relationship or if it is a friendship that has grown close over time, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

