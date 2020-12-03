Are Bitcoin Whales Preparing to Sell?

With the price of bitcoin rising this week, many predictions and comments came from experts. There are analysts who argue that the price will rise up to $ 200,000, as well as those waiting for a correction. CryptoQuant CEO, on the other hand, made a statement about Bitcoin whales today, suggesting that the whales may be preparing to sell.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has claimed that Bitcoin whales can sell, and said the battle for BTC to rise to $ 20,000 could happen between large Bitcoin whales and retail investors. Ki Young stated that currently large BTC whales are contributing to the bull rally by not trading. In the past days, the CEO warned the users against the possibility of dumping.

Sharing the chart below, the CEO said:

“All Exchanges Inflow Mean (144-block MA / Average of inflow to all exchanges) exceeded 2 BTC a few hours ago. When Bitcoin reached 20 thousand, the value of this indicator was 2.5 BTC. It was the highest eight-month level since the big sale in March. ”

Whales await sale

Ki Young then examined the BTC chart from all exchanges and referred to the analysis he shared on November 30. “Whales are no longer pulling BTC from stock exchanges,” the CEO said on November 30th. It may be early, but I will be bearish in the short term. he said. Saying in his analysis today that whales never withdraw BTC from stock exchanges, Ki Young said, “They are probably holding Bitcoins on the exchanges to sell. made his comment.

Also touched on miners

Looking at the Miners ‘Position Index (index that shows the miners’ position), Ki Young showed that miners were selling bitcoins at a high rate. On October 21, the CEO shared a chart based on this index and said that “the second scenario (Case B) will probably happen”. Currently, according to the index, the sales rate of miners is quite high.

The CEO stated that the reserves owned by the exchanges (BTC Reserve in All Exchanges) are no longer declining. He recalled that the current uptrend was seen on July 28 when the BTC price exceeded 11,000, and said a correction was seen in the price within a month.

Finally, Ki Young said that he believes it is bullish in the long term, but a correction will be seen in Bitcoin within a few days. Expressing that he thinks that he will not exceed the level of 20 thousand dollars in the short term, the CEO stated that he believes that it can exceed the level of this year.

“As a result, big whales stopped HODLing, so I’m bearish in the short term.”

How does the dump indicator the CEO uses work?

All Exchanges Inflow Mean (144-block MA / Average of inflow to all exchanges) is an indicator showing the probability of whales dump. According to Ki Young’s statements, there are two types of whales: leading whales (leading whales) and victim whales (victim whales). Leading whales dump while victim whales store to prepare for tough situations and never dump.

If the indicator’s value exceeds 2 BTC, there is a high risk of dump. However, if a value below 1.5 BTC is seen, it means that the probability of dump is low.



