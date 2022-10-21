Arctic Monkeys Will Stream the Full New York Kings Theater Show Online This Weekend

This Sunday (October 23), Arctic Monkeys will host a full online broadcast of their concert at the New York Kings Theater.

Fans can tune in to watch the show, which was recorded in Brooklyn on September 22 on Sunday at 20:00 Moscow time at the link below.

Today (October 21) indie rockers from Sheffield release their seventh album The Car. Read NME’s five-star review, which is described as “a dashing epic on stringed instruments.”

The King’s Theater concert broadcast precedes the performance of “Body Paint” from “The Car” on the Jonathan Ross show on ITV tomorrow at 22:00 Moscow time (October 22).

NME was at the Kings Theater show last month. In a five – star review of the concert , Erica Campbell wrote: “Despite the sincere desire of some fans and critics to immerse themselves in the sounds of their past eras again, the band is very skilled in development, and also pays tribute to its traditions. root vegetables. No soul who witnessed these special moments could have said otherwise.”

Meanwhile, NME spoke to the band for this week’s Big Read cover. Singer and guitarist Alex Turner commented on the evolution of the band, reflecting on their early days.

“When I think back to the old days, I feel like we just acted on instincts, including creative solutions,” he said. “I mean, first of all, we didn’t know how to play our instruments at the very beginning. But beyond that, I don’t think anything has changed much within the band; we may know a few more tricks, but we’re still guided by the same instinct.”

He made other comments — in light of the fact that Monkeys have abolished their old rule that everything they recorded should be played live, opening up unprecedented possibilities — about “The Car” and how it differs from its predecessor, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” 2018. .

“I think that’s the key difference, maybe, between ‘The Car’ and the last record… maybe we didn’t quite understand the dynamics of the big, new sounds we were exploring,” he said.

“But playing together live again certainly helped us achieve this, and we got to know each other better. You find yourself in a different place when you transfer songs to a new setting outside of where they were recorded.”

As for other news, Arctic Monkeys have confirmed that they will be headlining Rock Werchter 2023, which is noticeable a week after the Glastonbury Festival.

This news may spark long-standing rumors that Arctic Monkeys will headline Glastonbury next year, which will be held from June 21 to 25 at Somerset’s Worthy Farm.