Arctic Monkeys will arrive in North America in 2023

Arctic Monkeys have added two dates to their US tour in 2023. For details about additional concerts in Red Rocks and Los Angeles, see below.

Earlier this week, the Sheffield-based band announced their concerts in North America, announcing that they will begin the tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 25 and finish it at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 29.

Now the band has an additional performance scheduled in California on Saturday, September 30. The band also announced a second concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on September 19. Tickets for all concerts will go on sale tomorrow (October 7) at 10:00 local time. time. Tickets will be available here.

Fontaines D.C. are preparing for a North American tour in support of the band’s latest album “The Car”. The band’s seventh studio album will be released on October 21 via Domino label.

The news follows Arctic Monkeys adding a third performance in London to their UK and Ireland stadium tour in 2023 after tickets for the first two concerts sold out on Friday morning (September 30). Tickets for the band’s stadium tour from Sheffield next year have gone on sale widely, and high demand has been reported on ticket websites and social media.

Tickets for Arctic Monkeys’ first two concerts at London’s Emirates Stadium on June 16 and 17 were sold out, and the band announced a third concert at Arsenal Stadium on June 18.

Meanwhile, last week the band released the second single of their new album “Body Paint”. In a four-star review of the track, NME called it “an ambitious, swaggering rock ballad.”

