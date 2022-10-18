Arctic Monkeys shared a new funky song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Their upcoming new album The Car will be released this week.
Arctic Monkeys have shared another track from their new album “The Car”.
The band released the song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”, with which the band debuted earlier this year at the Zurich Openair Festival in Switzerland.
They also shared a live video of the track, which was filmed by Ben Chappell and Zachary Michael at the band’s recent show at King’s Theater in Brooklyn. You can view it below.
Speaking about the track, frontman Alex Turner told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “The idea of a fight and the band trying to get out of… Because I feel that there have been some discussions on this. I guess not so much the recording, but the period after we mixed and put it all together and opened the way through it.
“You mentioned that there are strings there, of course… one of the ideas was to just try and… It seems obvious, but everything has its place and goes on as usual. I don’t know, it’s not a battle between the band and this other sound or something. I think it was important for us to try to achieve something with this, with the dynamics of this whole situation. And I guess it’s not just between the strings and even the band, but I think that… I don’t know, we get a little more pleasure from such ideas.”
The track follows the recent single “Body Paint” and the taster of the first album “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”.
In a review of their new album The Car, which received five stars from NME, Thomas Smith wrote: “The band’s impressive seventh album sums up their history: clear songwriting, relentless innovation and unbreakable teamwork.”
His review added: “Arctic Monkeys stand apart like an abandoned rooftop saloon: the last — and greatest — band of their generation, still operating at the highest level.”
Last week, the band also added European dates for their 2023 world tour. “The Car” will be released this Friday (October 21), and the band has already confirmed details of a UK stadium tour and concerts in North America with Fontaines D.C. next year. All remaining tickets can be purchased here.
See the full list of dates below.
APRIL 2023
24 – Tipsarena, Linz
25 – Zenith, Munich
27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
30 – Spektrum, Oslo
MAY 2023
2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen
5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
9 – Accor Arena, Paris
29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry
JUNE 2023
2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 – Emirates Stadium, London
17 – Emirates Stadium, London
18 – Emirates Stadium, London
20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
AUGUST 2023
25 – The Armory, Minneapolis
26 – The Armory, Minneapolis
27 – United Center, Illinois
29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston
30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
2 – Bell Centre, Montreal
3 – TD Garden, Boston
5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia
7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia
8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
15 – Moody Center, Austin
16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
24 – Moda Center, Portland
26 – Chase Center, San Francisco
27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles
30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles