Arctic Monkeys say that their new song “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” resembles the sound of “AM”.

“There’s still a bit of that dust in there”
Arctic Monkeys have shared some new details about their new track “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”, comparing it to the sound of their 2013 hit album “AM”.
The song will be included in the seventh studio album of the Sheffield band “The Car”, which is due to be released on October 21 on the Domino label (pre-order here).
During a recent interview with the Dutch radio station NPO 3FM, the band’s frontman Alex Turner said that “Sculptures…” find Monkeys in a “different” musical landscape. “We haven’t really been to this place, I don’t think, in terms of sound,” he explained.
“This [song] reminds me a bit of the more desolate side of the 2013 recording of ‘AM’. It feels like there’s still a little bit of that dust there.”
Turner went on to say that the “Sculptures…” appeared after guitarist Jamie Cook “took a Moog synthesizer, ran a drum machine through it and made this sound.”
He added: “We wrote a sound based on that, actually… it’s a short answer. It started there [and then] became a million other things. There were several different versions, and it all ended the same way it started… after the haircut.”
Drummer Matt Helders added that Arctic Monkeys were rehearsing a live version of the track. —Yes, it’s great,” he continued. “It’s fun.”
The interviewer also described “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” as “dark” and “almost sinister”. Watch the full video above.
In another part of the conversation, they discussed the connection between all their albums and said that it took them more time to create “The Car” than any of its predecessors.
“Maybe the longer you let it go on, the more you want to allow yourself to make adjustments,” Turner said. “Maybe the whole thing could have gotten a little silly in the end in that regard. It is noteworthy that I do not know if I have ever listened to it in the car.”
Arctic Monkeys have already released two singles from “The Car”: “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint”.
The band is about to embark on a UK tour/Ireland, Europe and North America in 2023. The remaining tickets for the stages in the UK and Ireland can be found here.