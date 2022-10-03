Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour with Fontaine, DC, Opening Act

Arctic Monkeys shared details of the 2023 North American tour with Fontaines D.C. support — see the dates below, as well as information on how to purchase tickets.

The Sheffield band will travel to the US for the first time next summer, starting a tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on August 25. They will finish the tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, USA, on September 29.

Tickets will go on sale here this Friday (October 7) at 10:00 local time. Fans can also register to participate in the verified fan pre-sale, which ends at 10:00 Eastern time (15:00 Moscow time) tomorrow (October 4) here.

The shows will be dedicated to the band’s latest album “The Car”, which is released on October 21 on the Domino label.

The news follows Arctic Monkeys adding a third performance in London to their UK and Ireland stadium tour in 2023 after tickets for the first two concerts sold out on Friday morning (September 30).

Tickets for the band’s stadium tour from Sheffield next year have gone on sale widely, and high demand has been reported on ticket websites and social media.

Tickets for the first two Arctic Monkeys concerts at London’s Emirates Stadium on June 16 and 17 were sold out, and the band announced a third concert at Arsenal Stadium on June 18. sold now from here.

Meanwhile, last week the band released the second single of their new album “Body Paint”.

The foursome were also musical guests on yesterday’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US, during which they performed “Body Paint”.