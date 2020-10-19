When it comes to space and its exploration, they have always been of interest to human history. Studies on space that have been continuing for centuries have advanced by the 20th century. For this reason, the 21st century is also known as the space age. The European Space Agency, which continues to work on this issue, published an archive containing more than a hundred Mars images. The site on which the archive is located is open to all users.

One of the main purposes of publishing images is to enable scientists to benefit from these images in their work.

Archive containing more than a hundred Mars images published by the European Space Agency

These images, captured by the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) orbiting Mars Express, contain images from 2007 to today. In the archive there are hundreds of photographs of Mars taken from orbit showing the wide variety of geographical features and formations found on the planet.

The first picture of the collage made up of the pictures above shows the layer of dust and water formed at the north pole. In the second picture of the first row, the unusual cloud of Arsia Mons Elongatede is caught in the camera. In the third picture, you can take a look at Tharsis Volcanoes. The archive, which contains more than a hundred Mars images, is currently accessible to all users.

According to that, the data has been calibrated, taking into account and removing the interference generated by the sensor. Additionally, changes in pixel sensitivity have been taken into account.

The VMC tool for capturing images was originally designed to serve a practical purpose. The VMC’s first mission was to observe the landing of the Beagle 2, a British ground vehicle launched by ESA (European Space Agency) in 2003. However, the connection could not be established because the Beagle 2 was unable to accommodate two solar panels. Despite the failure of the Beagle 2 mission, VMC was redesigned to observe Mars in 2007 and has continued to collect images ever since.



