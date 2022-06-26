Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning’s recruitment finally came to an end last week when he traveled to Texas.

Manning has devoted himself to school more than Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson and many others.

He’s the top recruit in the class of 2023 and is expected to make a big impact when he gets to Austin.

His uncle Eli saw the decision he made and thought he handled everything very well throughout the process.

“I think he handled everything very well,” Manning said (first recorded from the 247Sports website). to understand what is important. That’s his plan, to play high school football, be a great teammate and learn. He’s still playing high school basketball, he’s just enjoying the experience, but he’s been through the hiring process, he’s asked a ton of questions, he’s met with everyone, and at some point you go with your heart and you know the right place for you.You may not be able to pinpoint exactly why you are going to certain places, just know that it will be the right place. notice and process it from afar.”

There’s a chance Manning is sad that his nephew didn’t dedicate himself to his alma mater (Ole Miss), but it doesn’t matter now.

Texas seems to be on the verge of a “comeback” now that it has Manning.