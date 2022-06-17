Arch Manning makes Another major Visit this Weekend

20 years ago, the University of Texas selected Vince Young, the second most popular promising quarterback of all time. This weekend, the Longhorns will try to convince the most hyped potential customers to do the same.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the University of Texas is hosting Ark Manning on a visit. According to the report, Manning is the only quarterback the school has even offered for recruitment in 2023.

Texas, Alabama and Georgia are considered the only remaining contenders for Manning’s third-generation quarterback role. He has already visited Georgia and Alabama, and Texas is his last scheduled visit for the summer.

However, Alabama is the only one of the three that already has another quarterback in its class. As a result, it is believed that the Crimson Tide may actually be knocked out of the game, making it just a two-horse race between Texas and Georgia.

Arch Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. But he deserved this mantle not only with his surname.

In his three years as a starter at Isidore Newman University, Manning turned 25-6 and led the school to the state playoffs every year.

He completed more than 65 percent of his passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns as a high school freshman. He’s a good runner, adding 732 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Will Arch Manning go to Texas after their visit?