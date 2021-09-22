Arcane: Netflix series in League of Legends Universe Wins Teaser

Netflix brought news about Arcane, an animated series set in the League of Legends universe. The streaming unveiled a new teaser and posters of the main characters with their voice cast, to raise the game’s fans’ anticipation for the full trailer — which will arrive next Saturday (25).

Among the original MOBA figures will be Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Jinx (Ella Purnell), Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), Caitlyn (Katie Leung) and Viktor (Harry Lloyd) — this one out of the classic look. In addition to the characters available to choose from during gameplay, the adaptation will feature new names such as Silco (Jason Spisak), Mel (Toks Olagundoye) and Vander (JB Blanc). Check out!

Little is known about the plot, but the attraction must be centered on Jinx and Vi, and set in Piltover. This region of Runeterra is known for its technology and its connection with Zaun, a district located on the edge of the city — whose characteristics are reflected in the Champions’ visuals.

More details should be presented on Saturday during TUDUM: Netflix’s Global Event, a virtual stage that will bring exclusive content from series and movies. Arcane will be the first production derived from the Riot Games properties and is expected to reach streaming later this year.