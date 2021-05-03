Arcane: Netflix releases 1st League of Legends animated teaser

Arcane: On Monday (03), Netflix released the first teaser of Arcane, an animation based on the universe of the League of Legends (LoL) game. The series is being developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

“League of Legends inspired fervor in global fandoms and we are excited to be home to the first television series set in this universe,” said Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s director of Original Animations.

Check out the first video in the series based on the mythology of one of the most popular online games in recent decades:

Shauna Spenley, global president of entertainment at Riot Games, said Arcane will be a “love letter to our players and fans who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that delve deeper into worlds and champions.”

“Set in the thriving Piltover region and the oppressed underground city of Zaun, the story explores the origins of two iconic champions and the power that will separate them,” says the official synopsis of the production.

Arcane will be launched in streaming later this year. According to Netflix, the premiere takes place in the autumn of the northern hemisphere (spring in the southern hemisphere), between September and December 2021.