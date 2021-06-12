Arcane: League of Legends-Based Series Gets Photos and New Teaser

Arcane: Netflix released this Friday (11) a new teaser of the Arcane animation series based on League of Legends.

The plot must follow Vi and Jinx, who will have their origins and quarrels unraveled. “Set in the thriving Piltover region and the oppressed underground city of Zaun, the story explores the origins of two iconic champions and the power that will tear them apart,” reads the official synopsis of the production. Check out the new teaser:

Nothing like a little sibling rivalry. Watch the first clip from #Arcane, the @LeagueofLegends animated series coming fall 2021 to Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/m25ciGHr9M — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The production should explore scenarios already known by fans, with the cities Piltover and Zaun being the main stage of the story. The streaming service also released new footage from the production.

The animation is scheduled to be released in the last quarter of 2021. So, what are your expectations for the new LoL series? Tell us in the comments!