Arcane: Hideo Kojima Gets A Beautiful Statue Of Powder And VI

Arcane was one of the most talked about topics in the video game world in 2021, and its characters have won fans even among those who have never played League of Legends. If you’re one of them, you’ll probably love the gift Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, received. Check out:

Received a wonderful gift from NICOLO and BRANDON of RIOT GAMES!!! Thank you so much ❗️‼️😍😍😍🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/ee8nW5VY0k — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 22, 2021

In the Christmas mood, on December 22nd, the director received directly from Riot Games a beautiful statue that shows the young Powder and Vi sharing a cute moment. It is part of a limited, sold-out series that sold for $375 each in the United States.

In other words, in addition to being beautiful and expensive, the statue is highly desired! The treat was sent because a few weeks ago our mass Kojimão had vocalized on his Twitter how much he loved the show which, in his own words, represents “the future of animation and computer graphics”.

Have you checked Arcane? Do you agree with Kojima’s opinion? What did you think of the gift he got? Let us know in the comments below!