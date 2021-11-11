Arcane act 2: When And At What Time Will The New Episodes Premiere On Netflix

Arcane act 2: when and at what time the new episodes are released on NetflixA We tell you when and at what time the new episodes of Arcane are released on Netflix, the series set in League of Legends that is sweeping the world. Arcane, the Riot Games series as part of the League of Legends universe, has confirmed the date on which the second act can begin to be seen. This framework will take chapters 4, 5 and 6, which will prepare the final stretch of the third and last act. You will be able to watch these episodes starting next Saturday, November 13 at 09:00 CET. If you have not seen the first act, we recommend that you stop reading from this moment on.

What can you expect from the second act of Arcane?

The start of the series featured Vi, Powder, Jinx and company congregating around The Last Drop tavern. This event will be “a turning point” in your biographies, as they will pave the way for what is to come in your adulthood.

League of Legends Arcane Netflix second act opening time

“The second act will follow the vicissitudes of both sisters, already adults, as well as the development of the investigations on magical technology or Hextech of the scientific idealists, Jayce and Viktor, in the middle of the flourishing City of Progress, Piltover”, explains the company in press release. “A technology that may not do more than increase the social gap between the two cities. The second act will also delve into the roster of secondary characters that have attracted the attention of the public and critics, Mel, Silco, Caitlyn and other relevant characters in the plot core ”.

What time does the second act of Arcane premiere on Netflix?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 09:00 hours

Spain (Canary Islands): at 08:00 hours

Argentina: at 05:00 hours

Bolivia: at 04:00 hours

Brazil: at 05:00

Chile: at 05:00 hours

Colombia: at 03:00

Costa Rica: at 02:00 hours

Cuba: at 04:00 hours

Ecuador: at 03:00

El Salvador: at 02:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 04:00

United States (PT): at 01:00

Guatemala: at 02:00 hours

Honduras: at 02:00 hours

Mexico: at 02:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 02:00 hours

Panama: at 03:00

Paraguay: at 05:00

Peru: at 03:00

Puerto Rico: at 04:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 04:00 hours

Uruguay: at 05:00 hours

Venezuela: at 04:00 hours