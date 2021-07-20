Arcadegeddon: Ups and Downs On A Roller Coaster of loots

Arcadegeddon I must open this text with the greatest sincerity on this planet. When I had the opportunity to watch an exclusive Arcadegeddon performance, I was pretty hyped. The conversation with the developers flowed well, the ideas are very interesting and the genre really pleased me. It felt like something that hasn’t happened in many years: a multiplayer game that would hold me for over 50 hours (which is a lot by my standards).

You might think that after this introduction, I’m going to say that my experience was disastrous, that I hated the title. Not really: I thought Illfonic’s new game was pretty cool, but I got tripped up by my own expectations, mainly because it’s an Early Access game. I will explain now.

Dude, where’s my loot?

Unlike previous games from the developer, Arcadegeddon is not an asymmetric multiplayer, but rather a cooperative looter shooter for up to four players. Creative director Jared Gerritzen told me something I’ve suspected since I first laid eyes on the title: One of his inspirations is Borderlands, who created and popularized the genre.

Different and powerful weapons are scattered across the maps, but often hidden in very specific corners and in small quantities, which ties you to the same arsenal for relatively long periods. Weapons are divided by colors that give quick information about damage and ammo, as blue ones have limited charges and disappear when they are zeroed.

In fact, this is something that adds depth and strategy to the gameplay while also being a little annoying. It’s like you use a high-end phone for a week and then go back to your old one that crashes with heavy apps.

Turn off your brain or…

Going to enemies and difficulty, I have some major annoyances. It is possible to pay for the stages to become more difficult, but the way it scales is irregular. From the beginning, the levels are filled with many little different enemies, new ones only appearing every two or three levels. While some die quickly, others are like candy sponges, consuming your ammo and leaving you in pretty sticky situations when there are few players in the party.

This, together with the often repetitive objectives that involve destroying items or staying within an area, make the experience quite tiring with one exception: playing with friends.

My games were divided into solo parts and parts with Luciana Anselmo, also writer of Voxel. While we were casually chatting about life, the universe and everything in between, Arcadegeddon proved to be a great pastime, even in boss battles that needed more attention and strategy. Also, because of that, Luciana and I had very similar experiences with the game even though we are really different players.

Most likely that wasn’t Illfonic’s intention, but to paraphrase our dear editor-in-chief Vinícius Munhoz in a recent live “developers don’t create genres” let alone control how their games will be played.

Small mustache, hair on the ruler

The hand that beats is the hand that pats, so it’s necessary to say that the style is something that Arcadegeddon hits a lot. Characters inspired by the virtual band Gorillaz, soundtrack full of electronics and trap, characteristic vaporwave lighting and very artistic environments. All this gives a taste of originality that is very good to appreciate.

And the part of skin and character customization, even if not very extensive, awakens an interest in continuing to play so that we have enough money to buy that specific face or outfit.

Allied to this, we have a cost of R$ 37.99 at Epic Games, very acceptable mainly in comparison to other games of the genre, which does not oblige the buyer to play until tired because of the investment. This unfortunately cannot be said of the PS5 version, which costs R$ 104.90, which, even though it is not an astronomical value, bothers the pocket a little, making it more worthwhile to wait for an eventual promotion.

I mustn’t forget that Illfonic is extremely committed to bringing technical improvements and additional content over the coming months, as it launches in Q1 2022, as informed by the developer’s founder and CEO, Charles Brungardt. Below you can check the entire roadmap with the launch schedule divided into seasons.

It would not be fair to review the title now, as it is still in development, but I can say that it is perfect for those who like a beautiful TPS to join friends and play in an uncompromising way, especially on PC. Expect some bugs, connection issues and the like, but nothing that will totally mess up your gameplay.