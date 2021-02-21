Arc System Works Extends Guilty Gear Strive Beta

Arc System Woa The rock witch I-No returns from Guilty Gear Xrd and closes the initial template of a game that will soon be available on PC, PS4 and PS5.

There is little left for the premiere of Guilty Gear Strive and at Arc System Works they do not want to leave anything to chance. The game, with versions on PC, PS4 and PS5, is dated April 9 (April 6 for the Deluxe and Ultimate versions) and is currently in open beta on Sony consoles. This beta was going to end today, but the company has announced that it will be extended a couple of days, until February 23, so that people continue to acclimate to the new installment. It is news that is accompanied by the return of I-No, the last character announced and that closes an initial squad of 15 fighters.

2D fighting masters

Surely for all those familiar with fighting games there is plenty of presentations when it comes to Arc System Works. You don’t have to go far back in time to remember names like BlazBlue, Granblue or the last and excellent adaptation of Dragon Ball, still in great health in the competitive scene, nor see more than a couple of images to check their extreme dexterity drawing stylized worlds and giving life to characters as detailed as they are fluid in their animations. Virtues of which precisely Guilty Gear was already the main standard bearer more than two decades ago, and now makes it one of the most promising games of 2021 for fans of the genre.

Raised by Arc Systems more as a reboot than as a simple sequel, to the first-rate audiovisual display, Strive will add the brand gameplay of the house – accessible, but with depth – a seamless online service thanks to the rollback netcode, a story mode to also enjoy solo and texts translated into Spanish. Users who purchase it for PS4 and get PS5 later – in case stock problems affect them – will benefit from improvements, so everything seems ready to make it a new fighting classic.