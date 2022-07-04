Aramis Knight Interview: Miss Marvel

“Miss Marvel,” which is currently airing on Disney+, is a series designed for every child who dreams of becoming a hero. Aramis Knight, who plays Red Dagger and was introduced last week, was once such a kid, and his early appearance in “The Dark Knight Rises” gave way to a career that led him to fight alongside Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in the Marvel show.

Episode 4 of “Miss Marvel” sent Kamala to her family’s hometown of Karachi, where she met a boy named Karim (Knight) who knew about ClanDestines and sought to help her fully unleash her super potential. Although little is yet known about him and his backstory, it is clear that he is an important part of Kamala’s growth and has a place in future stories about the heroine.

Screen Rant talked to Knight about how his family reacted to him becoming a Pakistani superhero, how his work on the film “Into the Badlands” prepared him for battle scenes and where he hopes his character will go next.

Screen Rant: I like the show, and I’m sure you’re proud of it. What are you most proud of for joining the Marvel universe?

Aramis Knight: Being an actor is really difficult. Being a part of Marvel is even harder, so I’m really proud of it.

But more than that, I’m really proud to be able to present culture on mass television for the first time. This is the first time that South Asians are represented in this way, especially considering that this is a show about superheroes. I think it’s important for everyone to have a superhero they can look up to, and as a kid I didn’t have a superhero who really looked like me, or talked like me, or who I’m really connected to. To be such a person for my family at home and to honor my grandmother in this way is really a dream come true.

You can also say that you are really enjoying this moment. I was watching your Instagram, and you posted this video of your mom crying in the background of one of your interviews. How does your family feel now?

Aramis Knight: My God, they’re over the moon. My mom always did everything for me. I started in this industry [young] and she did everything for me; raised by a single mother. The fact that she was there and the fact that my dad was there – being together was just amazing, you know?

I don’t see my parents together that often, let alone the place where we celebrate my legacy and my grandmother. And indeed, my success is largely due to my mom, to be honest,

In “The Dark Knight Rises,” you are referred to as a kid with an apple.

Aramis Knight: Yes, my claim to fame. [Laughs] My claim to fame.

I think it’s funny because you and Christian Bale came to Marvel at the same time.

Aramis Knight: Yes, that’s right. True. I actually saw him at the premiere of Thor; which was really cool. I really look up to him, so it was a really cool moment. But, yeah, the Apple Kid, dude. That’s where it all started. After being rescued by Catwoman, I thought: “No, to hell with it. I will become a Red Dagger so that no one will ever save me again.”

What would you tell this child about where you are now?

Aramis Knight: Wow, what a good question. I would have told him … This is a quote from Donda West: “You can stand with your feet on the ground and your head in the sky at the same time.” That’s what I would tell him.

Tell me about the Red Dagger game. What do you like most about this character or what have you learned by immersing yourself in the process?

Aramis Knight: In addition to learning a completely new dialect and fully immersing myself in my culture, which I have never delved into in such detail as in this series, I think I was also able to learn a lot about myself as a martial artist. After the martial arts show on AMC, I already trained a lot. But when I arrived, I realized that I needed to create a different style for Karim.

And this is my favorite part of my acting career, the opportunity to constantly learn something new. And to be able to bring a newfound passion over the last five years, namely the martial arts of wushu, into this new show, and to be able to actually apply it on screen, participating in all their hand-to-hand fighting, was amazing. Daniel Wu is also my mentor, and he is immensely happy for me.

Do you think Red Dagger will be here for a long time?

Aramis Knight: Yes, I think so.

Amazing. Tell me about working with Iman, because when I talked to her, she was the epitome of Miss Marvel.

Aramis Knight: My God. I love this girl. She’s one of my best friends. We talk all the time; very rarely about work ever.

And we had a moment after our premiere when I took her aside. I thought, “Hey, Iman, I know everyone is already saying this to you. But coming from me, I think it’s going to mean a little more,” just because she knows I won’t blow smoke. I told her I was just impressed with her.