Aragami 2, Pathfinder, Pupperazzi and Evil Genius 2 Will Reach The Game Pass

Microsoft announced, this Tuesday (10), during [email protected], 4 more titles that will reach the Game Pass in the near future. They are Aragami 2, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Pupperazzi and Evil Genius 2 World Domination.

Check out, below, the date each one will be launched on the service and a promotional video:

Aragami 2 (September 17, 2021);

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (March 1, 2022);

Pupperazzi (undated);

Evil Genius 2 World Domination (Q4 2021);

In addition to these games, the Game Pass will also receive games like Stardew Valley (between September and December 2021) and Library Of Ruina (today).

So, what did you think of the new additions to the Xbox service? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!