Arachnophobia is the perfect answer to Your Complaints about the horror remake

No remake of a horror movie is complete without complaints, but remaking “Arachnophobia” is the perfect response to the usual negative reaction. The cult classic comedy made by Disney was supposed to do for spiders what Jaws did for sharks. While the heyday of arachnophobia has come and gone to the cobwebby corners of video stores, a light horror movie has got a second chance thanks to a remake and the opportunity to tell another confusing story about maddened spiders.

Released in 1990 , the Frank Marshall film Arachnophobia is an homage to the traits of creatures from Category B movies. Starring John Goodman and Jeff Daniels, it features two killer spiders fighting in a small town. “Arachnophobia,” known for its creepy set of killer creatures and delightfully over-the-top premise, was well received, but not as iconic as similar films like “Gremlins,” “Birds,” or “Jaws.” That’s why it’s interesting that Amblin Entertainment and James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions are revising the blockbuster with bugs and rebooting it for a new generation.

Naturally, any remake of a horror movie will be met with a negative reaction, especially if fans like the original version. However, “Arachnophobia” is a perfect example of how, when and why the film is ready for a remake. The creepy crawly thriller of the early ’90s is a funny movie that just didn’t have the same pop culture tenacity as mainstream horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, and didn’t have the privilege of multiple sequels to turn it into a familiar horror franchise. However, with such a timeless concept, new talent and the right amount of nostalgia, “Arachnophobia” is a film that can work anew within the framework of modern cinema trends, giving comedy horror a second life and offering a new audience the fear of the spider. invasion. Not all horror remakes need to be of poor quality, and some may even be necessary in order for the originals to be appreciated.

It’s easy to object to the need for remakes of horror films, especially when the original is still relevant and has retained its place in history. However, time is not always favorable to films. Without sequels, reunions or celebrations, and with less legacy than other horror comedies such as Ghostbusters, Arachnophobia is a recognizable title, but few people remember the film itself. Critics at the time acknowledged that Marshall’s film was well-made and had a big heart, but found it “oddly off-key” (via Newsweek). Arachnophobia could use a way to return to the public consciousness, and with a nostalgic name, it can build on the old, create something new and finally find recognition that it has not seen since the 1990s.

Some successful horror films may be a product of their time, so their remakes cannot bring back the charm and talent of the original. What’s great about arachnophobia is that its concept works in any era, since fear of spiders is commonplace in any decade. In addition, the remake got off to a good start by hiring both alumni and contemporary talent, most of whom have a horror pedigree. Marshall returned to executive producing to remake it with James Wan (known for the film “Saw”), and Christopher Landon, the director of pleasant mannered horror films such as “Plague” and “Happy Death Day”, is shooting a new “Arachnophobia”. The classic premise, reinterpreted by people who have experience with creepy comedies, is a good sign that there is an understanding of what worked before and a vision of how to continue this spirit in a new way.

Like classic slasher movies and the monsters that play the main roles in them, horror movie favorites usually somehow come back. To remakes like “Arachnophobia” skepticism is most likely due to reverence for the originals. However, not all remakes need to be unsuccessful, and sometimes it may be necessary for the classics to shine again.