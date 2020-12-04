Araba Encounter will be held on December 5 and 6

This technology-focused event will have a total of 340 available places. Araba Encounter is an event dedicated to technology that will be held in spite of the coronavirus.

This has been announced in a press release, where they have confirmed that all interested parties will be eligible for a free place. In total there are 340 vacancies, so you should sign up as soon as possible. And where will it take place? You will not need to move from home, as you can follow the different conferences and workshops through

With an activities program that combines the playful part with the option of learning through workshops and conferences, the 340 registered participants will be able to take part in different competitions of digital art, free software, hardware and games. Similarly, an open space will be set up for anyone outside the party so that they can attend the free training conferences that will be given online.

Sign up for this latest technological event here and you will be able to demonstrate your art inside and outside the keyboard and mouse, create stories in images, train in 3D design or participate in a photography contest.

How to sign up for Araba Encounter

Participants will be able to access the various areas of the party from their home, through Discord, where they will find “virtual rooms”. The organization has also adapted its own tool that it uses in all face-to-face lanparties, called partyNet, for 100% use via the Internet, in order to manage participation in all organized contests.

And finally, as in the previous Encounter family events held this year, streaming has been chosen to serve as the common thread for the event, and thus, during the two days of the party, a program will be broadcast through the Twitch channel that will give an account of the activity of the party, along with interviews, reports and musical performances.

This online edition of the Araba Encounter will once again be a meeting point for fans of new technologies. Its online format, the same that has allowed this year the celebration of the Gipuzkoa Encounter, the Euskal Encounter and the XGN R Encounter, facilitates the participation of anyone, regardless of their physical location, since they will only need an Internet connection to join to the appointment



