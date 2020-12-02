Aquaman’s James Wan is producing new Van Helsing film

Filmmaker James Wan is developing, as an executive producer, Van Helsing’s new film for Universal Studios. Along with him, there is also the presence of Julius Avery, from Operation Overlord, who will act as director of the project.

The character’s new feature film continues the studio’s initiative to rescue classics from the so-called Universal Monsters Pictures for new versions. Remember that actors Edward Van Sloan, Peter Cushing, Anthony Hopkins and Hugh Jackman have already given life to Van Helsing in other films.

The character originated in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He is described as an extremely skilled and intelligent vampire hunter. The most recent film that brought him into the lead was released in 2004, directed by Stephen Sommers.

While this, which is the latest Van Helsing-related film production launched in recent years, has not been a complete box office failure, negative public criticism has prompted Universal to give up plans for a franchise.

Van Helsing: what to expect from the new film?

The script for the new film was originally developed by Eric Pearson and will be slightly modified by Julius Avery in later revisions. For now, there are no great details released on what the plot will cover, but we can certainly wait for the classic character hunting monsters in every possible way.

The expectation, however, is that the narrative does not fall into the clichés of generic action films and bring some depth to the screens. With the onslaught of Universal, after the expectations reached with The Invisible Man, new films arrive to foment again what became known as Dark Universe.

This is the case of The Invisible Woman, Dracula’s spin-off, Renfield, Dark Army, The Monster Mash and also The Wolfman, who will have Ryan Gosling in the cast.



