Aquaman 2: Petition Will Not Affect Amber Heard’s Movie Presence

Aquaman 2: The productions of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are in full swing, even more behind the scenes and in controversy. The most complicated situation is the presence of actress Amber Heard in the film’s sequel.

Heard plays Mera, who was one of the protagonists of the first feature and who should play an important role in the production of Aquaman 2.

Understand the controversy with Amber Heard

The central crisis of the controversy is the legal issues involving Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and court cases concerning the cases of aggression between the two. The actress won the lawsuits against Depp, but still, according to reports, is being boycotted by the actor and his fans.

The move made this time was a petition for Amber Heard to be removed from the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Created on the Change.org page, the petition, dubbed “Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2″, has more than 1,800,000 signatures collected.

Amber Heard is guaranteed in the movie

Despite the strong movement of fans of Johnny Depp, the actress is confirmed in the sequel to Aquaman and has the full support of producer Peter Safran (Suicide Squad). In an interview with the podcast Hero Nation, Safran defended the presence of the actress.

“I don’t think we’ll ever honestly react to sheer pressure from fans. You have to do what’s best for the movie. We feel that if we’re going to have James Wan and Jason Momoa, we’re going to have Amber Heard as well,” said Safran.

The producer also talked about comments made by Depp fans on Twitter. According to Safran, it’s not because things were tweeted that “you have to take them as gospel or agree to their wishes.” Finally, “You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s where we’re at,” concluded Safran.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie is due to open in theaters in December 2022.