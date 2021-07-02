Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson Shows Training Routine For Film

Aquaman 2: Actor Patrick Wilson shared a video on his Instagram page showing a little more of how he is training for his role in Aquaman 2. The DC movie titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Lost) brings the actor back to his role as Orm, brother of the protagonist superhero.

In the caption, the actor thanked his trainer for the last 3 months of training to return to the DC world as Orm. “Lots of sweat,” Wilson wrote, referring to intense physical training.

Actor Jason Momoa, the film’s lead actor, also had his physical training shared by a fan club Twitter account after drawing internet attention for displaying a “father’s body”.

More details on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The film is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022. In addition to Patrick Wilson, the cast also includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. The film is directed by James Wan.

Released in 2018, the first film in the saga earned a box office of $1.148 billion, earning the place of one of DC’s biggest hits in partnership with Warner Bros.

So, are you looking forward to Aquaman 2? Tell us what you are waiting for from the DC movie and take the opportunity to share the news on all your social media pages!