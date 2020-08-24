Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson, Jason Momoa

While the film is announced in 2019, Aquaman will be entitled to its sequel. Fans will reunite with Jason Momoa, who will reprise the role of the man with the trident.

As for the rest of the cast, it seemed rather uncertain. Particularly regarding Mera’s interpreter, Amber Heard, who should be replaced.

Indeed, the co-star of Jason Momoa in Aquaman must manage the setbacks of his divorce from Johnny Depp. That said, Nicole Kidman should then resume the role of the mother of our hero.

Expectations for this second round may weigh on the team. Never mind … It must be said that the first film was not a great success.

As for Patrick Wilson, this seems confirmed: he will resume his role as master of the waters, Orm Marius. The latter could then pose as a super villain against a seasoned Aquaman.

AQUAMAN: OCEAN MASTER WILL BE GOOD AND WELL BACK IN THE 2

To achieve his ends and rule Atlantis, he could therefore ally himself with one of his sworn enemies: a human! Although Arthur’s brother can also walk the path of forgiveness and redemption.

According to him, Patrick Wilson is certainly not likely to have the role of the big bad in Aquaman 2. Ocean Master, played by this dear Wilson will therefore have a role a little different from that of the first part.

Although it is not yet clear whose side he will side with this time around. Because let’s not forget, Black Manta is after Aquaman too, and his interests may converge with those of Ocean Master.

Although he’s also very likely to make amends. After all, between him and his brother, water has flowed under the bridges!



