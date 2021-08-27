Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Shows Intense Training for Film

Aquaman 2 is already in the recording phase, and its actors have shared how far they are taking the series in preparation for the new DC movie. After actor Patrick Wilson and actress Amber Heard showed their intensive training, now it was protagonist Jason Momoa’s turn to share the moment with his fans.

On his Instagram account, Momoa showed intense boxing training as part of the preparations to revive the aquatic hero. The actor also took the time to thank all the fans who watched his latest film, exclusive to Netflix, Family Justice (Sweet Girl). According to Jason, the feature is in the first place of most watched in the service in several countries.

Aquaman 2, which will be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022

Amber Heard will be in the new movie

Although actress Amber Heard is living a time surrounded by controversy, her presence in Aquaman 2 is confirmed. The biggest one was a petition, called “Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2“, which has nearly 2 million signatures calling for its removal from the cast.

The protest was organized by fans of actor Johnny Depp, who was married to Amber and is now fighting a legal battle with the actress. The reason is exchanged accusations of aggression by both parties during the marriage.

However, the return of the actress has already been confirmed by the producer, and has the support of producer Peter Safran, who recently gave an interview to the podcast Hero Nation defending the permanence of the actress.

And you, what do you expect from the movie? Leave your opinion here in the comments!