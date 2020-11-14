Aquaman 2: Heard confirmed attendance despite petition

Actress Amber Heard recently stated that she will not leave the production of Aquaman 2, thus confirming her participation in the sequel. Mera’s interpreter, in an interview with the Entertainment Weekly website, said she was still very excited about the resumption of work.

Rumors of her alleged departure from the new DC aquatic hero film arose because of the controversy involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp. After the breakup, Amber even accused Depp of physical assault. In the last week, the actor lost a lawsuit in the United Kingdom for defamation of a tabloid – which, even, caused him to be removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Depp’s fans even filed an online petition calling for the actress to resign from Warner Bros. Pictures, producer of the new feature. Although the signatures reached the 1 million mark, apparently Amber Heard was unmoved.

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social networks do not dictate [decisions related to the cast] at all, because they have no basis in reality,” she said of the case.

“I am very excited about the amount of love I have received from Aquaman fans,” said Amber throughout the interview. “I am excited to film all of this again,” she added of the audience. According to the actress, only the viewers are able to make the movies really happen.

According to what was found involving Aquaman 2, the new film is expected to begin practical production work in 2021. The start date, however, has not yet been confirmed, as some bureaucratic issues remain pending at Warner Bros.

The Aquaman sequel, from DC, should bring other known names from the cast, such as Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Directed by James Wan, the film is due to premiere on December 16, 2022 in theaters.



