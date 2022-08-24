Aquaman 2 has been postponed again, and there are many more WB release shakes

We’re sorry to those of you who were looking forward to the release of Aquaman 2 next spring. Although it was announced earlier this year that a sequel officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would be released on March 17, 2023, this is no longer happening.

Now we will have another nine months to release the upcoming DC movie, and this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as many other shakes related to the release of Warner Bros. have been announced.

According to the latest reshuffle of the schedule in the studio, “ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” was postponed to December 25, 2023, that is, it will be released about five years after its predecessor. As a result, Shazam! Rage of the Gods will no longer be released on December 16, 2022 (another date that previously belonged to The Lost Kingdom), as it was postponed to March 17. Deadline noted in his report that because of this change, not only Shazam! The sequel will potentially be able to replicate the success that “Batman” had with its March release, but it will also have access to IMAX screens on this new date because “Avatar: The Path of Water” is holding them for its December release in theaters.

