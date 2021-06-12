Aquaman 2: Director James Wan Reveals Official Title of Sequel

Aquaman 2: Director James Wan shared the title of the sequel to Aquaman, hero played by James Momoa. The film will be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (in free translation, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

In addition to revealing the name of the film, the photo suggests that Wan was in the middle of a production meeting with others involved in the project. In the caption, the director jokes that “the tide is rising”. Check out the post below:

Aquaman 2: what is known of the sequel?

Released in December 2018, the hero’s first feature surprised everyone by becoming DC’s biggest recent hit. The production garnered good reviews and grossed more than $1.1 billion around the world. The positive result prompted the studio to quickly begin work on a sequel, with James Wan back in the director’s chair.

Further details about the new film’s plot are still being kept secret. The disclosure of the official title should be the first step so that more information about the project is disclosed.

The cast of Aquaman 2 is expected to feature the return of Patrick Wilson (Evil Summon) as Master of the Oceans, Amber Heard (Justice League) as Mera and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II (Watchmen) as the villainous Black Ray.

In addition to the production of the King of Atlantis, DC also has on its calendar the debut of Suicide Squad (August 5), The Batman (March 4, 2022), Black Adam (July 29, 2022), The Flash (4 November 2022) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere on December 16, 2022.