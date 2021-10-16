Aquaman 2: DC Releases Behind-The-Scenes Video Of The Sequence

Aquaman 2: The film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had behind-the-scenes footage revealed this Saturday (16), during the DC FanDome 2021 event. There aren’t many details about the film’s plot yet, but the video gives a little taste of what’s to come, including a first look at the hero’s new costume. Look:

James Wan (Summoning Evil and Evil) will direct and, in addition to Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Willem Dafoe return to their roles. Actress Nicole Kidman has yet to be confirmed in the sequel. New to the cast include Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to open in theaters in December 2022.